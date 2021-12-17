Time is running out to send packages, cards, in time for Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center has a national reputation for getting packages, cards, and letters picked up and delivered on time and undamaged.

This year, the William Street facility has new equipment, new workers and a new attitude.

The U.S. Postal Service is projecting — just during the holiday crunch — they will deliver more than 200 million packages, cards, and letters. Buffalo is at a half million.

“Here in Buffalo, we have already processed 460,000 packages on our machines, and another 45,000 manually,” said plant manager Rhonda Benton.

Benton also told News 4 the Postal Service has taken steps to lift the Buffalo Processing Center out of its doldrums from last year, and it’s paying off.

“It was very frustrating for not only myself but all of the employees,” she said. “This year there is a different sentiment in the air, employees are happy that they can deliver everyday, and we are just looking forward to serving the public.”

Now the volume of mail is up — for letters, packages, and cards — so much the Buffalo facility is leasing a 50,000 square foot annex to handle all the overflow. Even Canadian companies are crossing the border to get their holiday mail delivered — about 30,000 packages a day.

“They could send their mail to any other center across the country that borders the U.S.,” Benton said. “But they know that here in Buffalo and Rochester — the entire Western New York — that we will move the packages and get them home timely.”

While the deadline for basic package delivery is past, Benton says, for an additional charge, a letter or package can go on Thursday and get there by Christmas Eve.

“The deadline for Express Mail is Dec. 23, and that will get your package or letter home the next day,” she added.

Priority Mail Express next-day or two-day delivery starts at $26.60. The Postal Service is also delivering on Christmas Day, but that costs even more.