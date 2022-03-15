BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There seems to be no relief at the gas pump, with the average price for a gallon of fuel in Buffalo remaining at $4.40. But there are several ways to knock a few cents off how much you’re paying.

The NFTA says switching out your car for a ride pass would save you quite a bit if the route coincides with your commute. The NFTA has seen a decrease in ridership since the pandemic. Representatives say they have plenty of room available on buses and trains.

“The train is direct, the rail is from University to Canalside,” explained NFTA Director of Public Affairs Helen Tederous. “It goes along Main street and is very helpful and desirable for those who live downtown and are going to different places.”

Another way to cut down at the pump is using the Tops GasPoints program. Shoppers get one point for every dollar spent at Tops Friendly Markets.

“So, for example, one-hundred points gets you ten cents a gallon so the more you’re shopping, the more you’re going to be saving at the pump,” said Tops Public Relations Director Kathy Sautter.

AAA says carpooling and ride-sharing programs are other ways to cut back.