‘Tis the season for holiday themed food and drinks from Tim Hortons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There’s no place like Tim Hortons for the holidays.
The company is celebrating with a new holiday product line filled with festive food and drinks.
You can find the items in participating Tim Hortons starting today.
Holiday drinks include a Peppermint Iced Capp, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Latte, Crème Brulee Latte, and Crème Brulee Iced Capp.
Among the holiday baking items are:
- Holiday Tree Donut: a yeast tree-shaped donut filled with venetian cream and topped with vanilla fondant and festive nonpareils
- Gingerbread Muffin: a gingerbread-flavored muffin with cream cheese filling
- Raspberry Filled Donut: a raspberry-filled yeast donut sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Chocolate Candy Cane Donut: a chocolate cake ring donut topped with chocolate fondant and peppermint bark
- Jingle Bell Boston Cream: a yeast donut filled with venetian cream and topped with chocolate fondant and peppermint bark
- Holiday Bloom Donut: a raspberry-filled yeast bloom donut topped with vanilla fondant and red, white, and green sprinkles
- Festive Vanilla Dip: a yeast ring donut topped with green fondant and red and white sprinkles