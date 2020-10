(WIVB)–Today is the last day to register to vote in the November election in New York State.

Forms must be postmarked or received by the Board of Elections by end of business today.

And there’s a second deadline that has new significance this year.

October 27th is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot.

Erie County has 37 locations for early voting.

Those will be open October 24th through November 1.

Election day is November 3.