Today is last day to opt-in to run in live YMCA Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today is the last day to enter for a chance to be one of the 125 runners in the annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

Things are going to be different this year because of the pandemic.

125 participants will be randomly selected from a group of people who enter.

The live race will be held in addition to the virtual event.

Participants in the live race must be at least 18 years old and must commit to fundraising a minimum of $1,000 to support YMCA’s mission.

Registration is $125.

Those selected will be announced Monday.