Tonawanda man accused of hitting and killing bicyclist arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man accused of killing a bicyclist while driving under the influence of marijuana was arraigned Saturday before a Buffalo City Court Judge, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Last Friday, 24-year-old Zaire Pittman allegedly hit and killed a 54-year-old woman riding her bike on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Officials say the woman died at the scene.

Buffalo Police charged him with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Pittman is due back Thursday at 11 a.m. for a virtual felony hearing, and he is still held without bail, according to DA’s office.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted of all charges.

“This defendant is accused of driving while under the influence of marijuana, which resulted in the tragic death of this woman. While it is now legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York, it remains illegal for a person to drive a vehicle while high,” District Attorney John Flynn said. “It is my duty as district attorney to ensure that our roads remain safe. If you are caught driving under the influence of marijuana, alcohol, or any other illicit substance, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”