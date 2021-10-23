Tonawanda man dead following crash on Main Street overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a 25-year-old man from the Town of Tonawanda is dead after an overnight crash. Police responded to the scene in the 3700 block of Main Street just after midnight Saturday.

Police tell News 4 a Ford Edge traveling west on Main crossed into the east lane, then left the roadway, and went “several hundred” feet on the curb and sidewalk area before hitting a tree.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle, police say.

Investigators say the Ford Edge could have been traveling at an “excessive rate of speed.”

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to police.

A portion of Main was closed for several hours due to the crash.