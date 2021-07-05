Tonawanda man hospitalized after shooting at Tifft and Hopkins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Tonawanda man is in stable condition after being shot at Tifft and Hopkins streets early Monday morning.
Buffalo police say that after being shot, he arrived at Mercy Hospital in a private vehicle just after 1:20 a.m.
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the shooting location as Abbott Rd. City officials have since released a correction, listing the location as Tifft and Hopkins streets.*
***
