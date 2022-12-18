BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing was sold in Buffalo, according to the New York State Lottery.

The ticket, worth $18,960.50, was sold at Speedway, 1810 Maple Road.

The five winning numbers for the game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. Take 5 players can check if they have the winning numbers by clicking here.