BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you purchased a Take 5 Midday drawing, you may be a winner.

According to the New York Lottery, one top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold in Buffalo for the May 5 Midday drawing. The ticket, worth $21,935, was sold at Elmwood Beverage Center on Elmwood Avenue.

Take 5 drawings are drawn twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and any lottery prize can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.