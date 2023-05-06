BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you purchased a Take 5 Midday drawing, you may be a winner.
According to the New York Lottery, one top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold in Buffalo for the May 5 Midday drawing. The ticket, worth $21,935, was sold at Elmwood Beverage Center on Elmwood Avenue.
Take 5 drawings are drawn twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and any lottery prize can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.