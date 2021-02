BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local bowling alley was the place where a top prize-winning lottery ticket was recently sold.

The New York Lottery says a Take 5 ticket worth $57,856.50 was sold at Kerns Avenue Bowling Center in Buffalo.

The winning numbers for the February 8 drawing were 4-6-7-8-37. The winning ticket may be claimed within one year of the drawing.