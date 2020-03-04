Top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was recently sold at a store in Buffalo.

The ticket, worth $63,544, was sold at Cleveland Hill Drug on Kensington Ave.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 5, 9, 10, 31 and 35.

