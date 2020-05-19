Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was recently sold in Buffalo.

It was one of three top prize-winning tickets in the May 18 drawing, where the numbers were 10, 20, 29, 31 and 38.

The New York Lottery says the ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 2406 South Park Ave.

The other two tickets were sold in Binghamton and Brooklyn. Each is worth $18,312.50.

A winning ticket may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

