Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was recently sold in Buffalo.

It was one of three top prize-winning tickets in the May 18 drawing, where the numbers were 10, 20, 29, 31 and 38.

The New York Lottery says the ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 2406 South Park Ave.

The other two tickets were sold in Binghamton and Brooklyn. Each is worth $18,312.50.

A winning ticket may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.