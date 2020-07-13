Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Buffalo.

The ticket, which was sold at the Fillmore Mini Mart on Fillmore Ave., was one of three top prize-winning tickets in the Sunday night drawing. The other two were sold in Lewis and Suffolk counties.

Each is worth $18,620.50.

The winning numbers from the July 12 drawing are 8-13-15-18-35. A winning ticket may be cashed within one year of the drawing.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss