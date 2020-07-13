Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Buffalo.

The ticket, which was sold at the Fillmore Mini Mart on Fillmore Ave., was one of three top prize-winning tickets in the Sunday night drawing. The other two were sold in Lewis and Suffolk counties.

Each is worth $18,620.50.

The winning numbers from the July 12 drawing are 8-13-15-18-35. A winning ticket may be cashed within one year of the drawing.

