BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Buffalo.

New York Lottery officials say the ticket for the Sunday night drawing was sold at Aden Food & Gas, which is located at 1635 Kensington Ave.

The ticket is worth $54,218. It bears the winning numbers 5-8-9-10-30.

The ticket may be claimed within a year of the drawing.

