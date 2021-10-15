Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket has been sold in Buffalo.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket, which was for the October 14 drawing, was sold at Four Brotherz, Inc. at 117 Colvin Avenue. It’s worth $42,804.50.

Take 5 tickets can be claimed within a year of the drawing.

