BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket has been sold in Buffalo.
According to the New York Lottery, the ticket, which was for the October 14 drawing, was sold at Four Brotherz, Inc. at 117 Colvin Avenue. It’s worth $42,804.50.
Take 5 tickets can be claimed within a year of the drawing.
Latest Posts
- Brian Laundrie manhunt resumes with cadaver dogs
- Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to host new ‘very tasty’ Halloween baking challenge
- Cher sues heirs of Sonny Bono over song and record revenue
- La Niña ‘to emerge shortly,’ NOAA says. Here’s what it means for winter
- Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.