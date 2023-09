BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone in Buffalo is over $36,000 richer following Saturday night’s Take 5 evening draw.

A ticket sold at Joe’s Kwik Mark, located at 2080 Abbott Road in Buffalo, was a prize worth $36,365.50, according to the New York Lottery.

The Take 5 drawing is done twice daily, once at 2:30 p.m. and once at 10:30 p.m. To see winning numbers, click here.