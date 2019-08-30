Tops giving back to WNY thanks to a successful Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tops Market is giving back to Western New York thanks to a successful Taste of Buffalo.

The grocery chain donated more than $13,000 to People Inc. today.

The non-profit is a human services agency, helping seniors, families, and people with disabilities.

Tops raised the money from its tent and prize wheel at this year’s Taste of Buffalo.

People Inc. says the money will help pay for activities for people with disabilities.

Tops has sponsored the Taste of Buffalo for the past 16 years and says it likes seeing the impact of the festival on Western New York.