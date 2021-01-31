Tops Markets stocking up on Super Bowl essentials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– In just 7 days the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face each other in Super Bowl 55.

That means a lot of people are getting ready to watch at home.

To help with that, John Sodaro the Tops on Elmwood Avenue General Manager says the chain is stocking up on the big game essentials. Shoppers will be able to find things like chips, dip, and burgers.

John says even without the bills playing, it’s still a busy time.

“Super Bowl probably towards the end of the football season we’ve already got plans in place for presentations we’re going to do around the store. Biggest downfall is the bills aren’t in it. But people still will party and celebrate for the Super Bowl.” John Sodaro, General Manager, Tops Market on Elmwood

John says that while the items on the shelves didn’t change, he wishes they were able to decorate them with Bills themes.