Tops presents Oishei and Roswell with $405,000 in proceeds from Buffalo Monopoly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sales from the Buffalo Monopoly game at Tops Friendly Markets helped to raise $405,000 to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center over the past three months.

Oishei and Roswell partnered with Hasbro to launch the game, with all proceeds going to the organizations. The game, sold exclusively at Tops, features locations from around the city in place of the traditional Monopoly properties and Buffalo-themed game pieces.

An enlarged version of the Buffalo Monopoly game board

The organizations thanked the Western New York community for their generous support of the campaign, which concluded with Friday’s check presentation.