Toutant restaurant temporarily closes, cites financial strain from pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Toutant restaurant in the City of Buffalo announced Friday afternoon they will be temporarily closing after struggling through the pandemic.

The Ellicott Steet restaurant said in a Facebook post that New Years Day would be their last day of service while they “hibernate” in an effort to save money.

They say they’ve reached a “breaking point” trying to cover expenses.

“Even with the “aid” of borrowed Economic Injury Disaster Loans, PPP programs, Local and State Grants, crushing our personal savings, our businesses have not been able to create enough of a revenue stream to stay in the black.” Toutant

Toutant says the decision was made so they have “any real chance to have a business operate at even close to break even” when restaurants in Erie County are allowed to open in-door dining above 50% capacity.

View their full Facebook statement below: