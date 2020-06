ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor informed him there will be no curfew tonight.

He says police have stepped up patrols in the town.

Buffalo’s curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Poloncarz says it’s now the only municipality with a curfew still.

