Town of Tonawanda man admits to sexually abusing child over several years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man is facing more than a decade in jail for sexually abusing a child.

On Tuesday, Mark Schneider, 48, pleaded guilty to course of sexual conduct against a child and criminal sexual act.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the abuse happened in Buffalo over the course of several years.

Schneider faces 11 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August. He’s currently in custody without bail and an order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.