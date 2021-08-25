Town of Tonawanda man sentenced for sex acts with child in Buffalo

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man will spend seven years in prison for committing multiple sexual acts with a child over several years.

Prosecutors say Mark Schneider, 49, committed the acts at a location in Buffalo. Last month, he pleaded guilty to course of sexual conduct against a child and criminal sexual act.

After finishing his sentence, Schneider will have to register as a sex offender, and will be under supervision for 10 years.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim. It will remain in effect until 2035.

