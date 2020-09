BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Alexis Sianna Marks.

They say Marks has been missing since July 27.

Police tell us she goes by Lexi. She’s black, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’1, and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact P.O. Orlowski at 716-394-5780 or Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-876-5300.