BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor trailer crash closed off the ramp from I-290 eastbound to I-90 eastbound on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Around 11 a.m., crews were seen dismantling the trailer, which was full of paper.

By 11:42 a.m., only the right lane of the ramp remained closed.

