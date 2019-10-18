Traffic app WAZE takes over the Skyway to film promotional carpooling campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –It seems Western New York is becoming a popular place for the entertainment industry. A month after filming for A Quiet Place II wrapped up, the traffic app WAZE took over the Skyway to film a promotional video.

WAZE spent all day Saturday filming its public service campaign on the Skyway to promote carpooling. The majority of the people who worked on set were from Western New York.

“Well it’s good jobs first of all, 60 people were hired to bring their cars up there to show visually how carpooling reduces the carbon footprint,” Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark said.

Clark said WAZE choose the Skyway as the location thanks in part because of a Quiet Place Two.

“It was one of the location scouts from a Quiet Place Two that recommended us for this ad,” Clark said. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving when these movies come.”

Another reason the Skyway was chosen is because shutting down a major highway in a bigger city would be a lot more difficult. Instead of paying more for security, WAZE picked the Skyway because it still gave that big city impression in a way that not everyone will notice, unless you’re from Western New York.

“I think people will know Buffalo when they see it,” Clark said. “In other communities it likely won’t be identified as our community but it will be seen as kind of bustling city. They even got a little bit of the lake in it too believe it or not, so I have a feeling that people will guess and figure out it’s Buffalo eventually.”

Clark said you can expect to see the promotional video in the next 6 months.