BUFFALO, N.Y. 9WIVB)– Traffic is returning to a part of Allen Street.

The block between North Pearl and Main opened back up today. The city has been working on improving the block since July.

Their hope is that these improvements bring more people to Allen from the medical campus.

Work is also being done on Allen from North Pearl to Franklin.

That work is expected to be completed late next month to early October, weather permitting.