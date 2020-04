BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A train collided with another vehicle near Goodyear Ave. and Broadway in Buffalo Wednesday morning.

Buffalo police say the disabled, unoccupied vehicle was hit by the train around 5:30 a.m.

No one was injured.

