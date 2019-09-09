Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform twice at KeyBank Center

Pictured, from left, are TSO musical director, co-writer/producer and conductor Robert Kinkel along with late TSO founder Paul O’Neill. (PRNewsFoto/Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a holiday tradition! Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their symphonic rock spectacle to Buffalo again this year.

TSO, as they’re also called, will perform two shows at the KeyBank Center during Winter Tour 2019. Their Buffalo stop will come on December 14, with shows taking place at both 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets for their performances of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Western and Central New York Chapter, as well as Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Ticket prices have not been announced, but when they’re available, they can be bought at the KeyBank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.