Traveling memorial wall honors 7,000 soldiers at Buffalo Naval Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of brave men and women are being honored at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park this weekend. The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall commends its legacy through a traveling masterpiece.

More than 7,000 dog tags make up the stars and stripes on the memorial flag occupying the Naval Yard. The founder of K.I.A Memorial Roadmarch, Jason Jaskula says it’s a tribute to those killed in the line of duty and the decades spent overseas.

K.I.A Memorial Roadmarch worked alongside the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park to bring the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall to Buffalo for the weekend. There are several information stations at the site where you can learn more about their non-profit. Jaskula says the tribute won’t be here much longer.

“We don’t know if it’s ever coming back here. We would like it to, but this is the first time in New York State. Hopefully, people come out and see it and pay homage,” said Jaskula.

60 of the colored dog tags honor fallen Western New Yorkers.

“There’s always a connection,” said Jaskula. “They say Buffalo is a small town, but come down, see the names that are just from Buffalo. They basically defended our freedom and paid the ultimate price.”

Ivan Schwartz drove the memorial wall from Virginia to Buffalo. He says visitors might leave surprised with how they react.

“Ultimately, what happens is they’ll see a name… they’ll recognize a name. It’s someone they knew, who knows somebody, who knows somebody else. And that’s when the emotion really takes hold.”

