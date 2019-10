BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Strong winds are believed to be a factor after a tree fell on a car on Lakewood Ave. in south Buffalo.

This occurred Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. near South Park High School.

Power lines were also brought down by the tree, and a second car may have been affected as well.

No one was reported to be injured.

Lakewood Ave. is closed in the vicinity of the tree.