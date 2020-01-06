Breaking News
No charges to be brought against Fr. Jeffrey Nowak after allegations by former seminarian
Tree pickup now underway in City of Buffalo

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A reminder for people in the City of Buffalo.

Tree pickup is now underway.

Crews will be picking up your trees from the curb on your scheduled garbage day.

Buffalo also has a list of places where you can get rid of your tree.

