BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trevor Noah is extending his Loud & Clear Tour, and one of the new stops is in Buffalo.

The South African comedian and host of “The Daily Show” will be at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on January 10.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Those looking to buy some can go to Ticketmaster.com or TrevorNoah.com/shows.