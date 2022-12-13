BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deyanna Davis’ new trial date has been set for next year.

The Buffalo woman stands accused of driving through a police blockade and running over a New York State Trooper on Bailey Avenue during a protest in June 2020. The protest followed the killing of George Floyd.

As a result of the incident, the Trooper, Ron Ensminger, suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg, later retiring this past January as a result of his injuries, State Police said. Ensminger later filed a lawsuit against Davis, the Buffalo Police Department and the City of Buffalo.

In the lawsuit, it was alleged that Ensminger was “catastrophically injured” as a result of “negligence, recklessness and carelessness” of the city and the police department.

Davis, who faces two counts of assault, has a new attorney, since Samuel Davis, her previous representation, was elected to be a City Court Judge. She’s now being represented by Frank LoTempio.

In addition to those state charges, Deyanna Davis previously faced a federal weapon possession charge, but the federal case was dropped. Still, if convicted of the assault counts, Davis would be looking at the possibility of 25 years in prison.

Davis’ next court date is Jan. 5 for a pre-trial hearing, and her new trial date has been set for Feb. 1.