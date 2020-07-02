Trocaire College details changes to fall semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trocaire College will have a mix of digital and in-person learning this fall.

Dr. Bassam Deeb, the school’s president, released a statement on Thursday morning.

“All lecture/seminar courses will be offered in an online format for the Fall 2020 semester, while hands-on learning courses, such as science labs, simulations and clinicals will be offered in-person, on-campus or at the appropriate clinical site,” Dr. Deeb said.

The fall semester will begin on August 31, but instead of having a break in October, there will be no classes during the entire week of Thanksgiving.

Right now, Trocaire is tentatively planning to move all classes to an online format after Thanksgiving break. This would continue until the end of the semester on December 21.

Dr. Deeb says people on campus are expected to wear a mask when they aren’t able to maintain social distance.

“As guidelines from New York State and other entities continue to evolve, we will continue to communicate any changes with our faculty, staff and students,” Dr. Deeb said. “Specific details on protocols regarding sanitizing, health screenings, on-campus traffic patterns, visitor restrictions and more will be shared before the fall semester begins.”

