Trocaire College requiring all staff and students to be vaccinated by beginning of semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trocaire College is preparing for the Fall semester. The college announced Wednesday, it’s requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated by the time classes start at the end of August.

The college is planning to bring back as much in-person learning as possible.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

The vaccination mandate means it will be allowed to end face mask and social distance requirements.

The college vice president says it’s their duty to prioritize the health and safety of everyone.

“We’ve had a few people ask questions, but in general I think people see the need for it, and how it’s going to keep them safe when they’re on our campus,” said Trocaire College Senior Vice President Dr. Richard Linn.

Trocaire will make exceptions for medical or religious reasons.