Trocaire, Medaille, UB awarded federal grants totaling more than $911K

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, Rep. Brian Higgins announced that three local colleges have been awarded grants through the Student Support Services Program.

Trocaire College, Medaille College and the University at Buffalo (UB) will be sharing in $911,186 in federal funding.

Trocaire is getting $261,888, Medaille will receive $334,707 and UB will get the other $314,591.

Higgins says the funding “gives local students access to additional resources to help set them on a path to success in college and beyond.”

This includes support for academic tutoring, counseling, financial planning and career planning.

Higgins says the Student Support Services Program’s goal is to increase college retention rates for first-generation, low-income students, as well as students with disabilities, particularly ones who struggle financially.

