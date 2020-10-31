Troopers increasing impaired driving patrols for the Halloween weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police want to remind everyone they are keeping a close eye on the roads tonight.

Troopers tell News 4 they are ramping up enforcement throughout the holiday weekend.

State police say last Halloween, troopers arrested nearly 300 people for impaired driving.

Trooper James O’Callaghan says, “please take your time, please slow down, do not drive impaired, and make sure you give yourself enough space when you’re driving for anything that could happen. Child run out in front of you, things like that. Really slow down, really watch what you’re doing.”

State police say they are also continuing pumpkin patrol this year.

Troopers will be looking for teens trying to drop things on cars from bridges.