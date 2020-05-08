Truck carrying 15,000 pounds of cheese leaves Buffalo for Long Island

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 15,000 pounds of mozzarella cheese has been sent from south Buffalo to Long Island as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Nourish New York initiative.

Lactalis American Group says the cheese was made at its production plant here in western New York.

“As a food manufacturer, we understand the essential role we play in continuing to feed our communities, especially during these challenging times,” Lactalis American Group President & CEO Jean-Luc Bruandet said. “Through Nourish New York, we are extending Buffalo’s ‘City of Good Neighbors’ motto to help our Long Island neighbors in need by partnering in this event. We continue to work with New York State to do what we can to provide hunger relief as this pandemic continues.”

Island Harvest Food Bank in Hauppauge will receive the cheese, so that it can be distributed during a food drive at the Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa this Friday.

Through the Nourish New York initiative, the state is providing food banks with money to purchase farmers’ and other producers’ excess products, like dairy from Lactalis American Group.

Here in western New York, Lactalis American Group has been a longtime supporter of FeedMore WNY through volunteers and donations.

