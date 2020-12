BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today is the last day to buy ribbons that will be hung on the Christmas tree at Canalside.

The BFLO Store is selling the ribbons to honor frontline workers.

All funds from the sales will go to the Western New York Hospital Relief Fund.

The ribbons can be purchased in-person or online for $5 each.

They’re white, and purchasers can chose who they want to dedicate the ribbon to.

The name will then be written on the ribbon before it’s hung on the tree.