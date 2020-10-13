“Tuesday Night Football” shirts raise money for local woman fighting cancer

(WIVB) — For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills are playing a game on a Tuesday night, and there’s a special shirt you can buy to commemorate the game.

“We’re all about commemorating some things and everyone wants a t-shirt to wear, and I showed it to somebody yesterday to get some feedback, and he goes, ‘Yeah, some kid is going to find that in an attic 20 years from now and be like, dad or grandpa, what the heck is this?’ And then all we’ll have to say is well, 2020. And he’ll go ‘Ok, got it, say no more. 2020 was weird,” 26 Shirts Founder Del Reid said.

There are multiple different shirts and sweatshirts you can order with the one-of-a-kind design. Each one is $26.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a local woman who’s battling cancer.