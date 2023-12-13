BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, known for its work helping the families of fallen first responders, is lending a big helping hand to the family of Jason Arno.

The Buffalo firefighter lost his life this past March while battling a blaze on Main Street in the city’s theatre district. A three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department, the 37-year-old left behind a wife and now-4-year-old daughter.

The burned building, a three-story structure owned by former Congressman Chris Jacobs, housed costume shop DC Theatricks on its ground floor. At the time of the fire, the first floor and the basement were the only levels being used.

It was later revealed that sparks from blowtorches being used by masonry workers to get rid of ice caused bags of clothes inside the building to ignite, causing the fire.

No criminal charges were filed as a result of the fire, but Arno’s widow, Sarah-Elizabeth Tierney, did file a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, the fire department and two other entities.

“It’s half-assed,” Flynn previously said of the workers’ use of blowtorches near a plywood door. The door was charred, but it didn’t catch fire. “It’s stupid, but it’s not criminal,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, Tunnel to Towers held a conference in Buffalo to announce the gift of a mortgage-free home to Arno’s family. Tierney was in attendance.

“Not only did you give us a home of our own, a place to build a new foundation, but you gave us hope when we had none,” Tierney said.

Tunnel to Towers was co-founded by members of the family of Stephen Siller. Siller, a firefighter who was orphaned as a child, was one of the first responders who lost their lives responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Since its inception, more than $500 million has been raised to support those aided by Tunnel to Towers.

Tierney and her daughter’s new home is one of more than 1,000 mortgage-free homes delivered or in progress for families of first responders.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done for us, and please know that you’ve changed our lives monumentally,” Tierney said during Wednesday’s conference.

