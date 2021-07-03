Turf from Bills field house is being sold: proceeds go to Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of Buffalo Bills’ turf, you’re in luck. North Buffalo resident, Corey Lee put his bid in for the 61 thousand square feet of turf through a county auction. But at the time, he didn’t know what he was going to do with it.

Now, through a partnership with the Courage of Carly Fund and Roswell Park, Lee is raising money for kids with cancer. His goal is to reach more than $100,000.

If you want to get your hands on a piece of turf, Lee says they will be selling a variety of items around Buffalo all summer. In September, the Turf for Tots fundraiser will be at Resurgence Brewery for the entire month.

Lee says they are expecting the turf to fly off their shelves.

Related Content Bills 2020 draft class rookie season review and expectations for year 2: RB Zack Moss

“We’re only making several thousand items,” said Lee. “Which may sound like a lot, but if you go on the Bill Mafia page and there are 230,000 people in it, it’s really just a drop in that bucket,” he added.

Sales will start July 30th, and the catalog of turf items will launch on July 16th.

Learn more about Turf for Tots Buffalo here!