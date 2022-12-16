BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man is turning tragedy into a purpose by serving East Side communities.
Mark Talley and his organization, Agents for Advocacy, have partnered with Buffalo-based Fostering Greatness to host a holiday giveaway.
Mark Talley lost his mother during the May 14 Tops shooting and hopes to continue to help the community in her memory.
- Two Chautauqua County residents face multiple drug charges after third search warrant
- Officer allegedly used law enforcement system to get woman’s name after he saw her shopping
- HBCU Winston-Salem State issues response to student being arrested in classroom
- Griner thanks Biden, says she’ll do ‘whatever I can’ to help bring Whelan and other Americans home
- Emhoff visits 988 call center to highlight mental health during the holidays
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.