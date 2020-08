BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, the YMCA Turkey Trot will be going virtual.

Registration for the 125th annual event opens on September 8 at 11 a.m.

Registered participants can run, jog or walk an 8K (4.97 miles) any time between Thanksgiving (November 26) and the following Sunday, November 29.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.