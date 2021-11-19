Turkey Trot packet pick-up period starts Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The packet pick-up period for the YMCA Turkey Trot will begin this Monday.

That day, through the following Wednesday, participants can pick up their race packets at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA (150 Tech Drive, Amherst) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Although it’s highly recommended that participants pick up their packets before the race, they also can get them at the Delaware Family YMCA on Thanksgiving from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

