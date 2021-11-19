Turkey Trot packet pick-up period starts Monday

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The packet pick-up period for the YMCA Turkey Trot will begin this Monday.

That day, through the following Wednesday, participants can pick up their race packets at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA (150 Tech Drive, Amherst) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Although it’s highly recommended that participants pick up their packets before the race, they also can get them at the Delaware Family YMCA on Thanksgiving from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

MORE | YMCA unveils 2021 Turkey Trot t-shirt design

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now