TV show based in Buffalo to be filmed here, too

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new TV series is being shot in Buffalo.

A long list of cast and crew members of “For Nothing” can be found on iMDb, and includes some with Buffalo connections. They are executive producer Nicholas Denmon and producer Scottpatrick Sellitto.

The plot of the series, anonymously posted on iMDb, reads the following:

“Undercover agents, cops, and politicians close in on the Ciancetta crime family of Buffalo, NY. An adaptation based on the best-selling mafia novels of the same name, ‘For Nothing’ is a dramatic crime story told through the eyes of the soldiers fighting the battles on the streets, where only the cunning and cutthroat can hope to survive.”

It’s not clear how far into production the show is, or when it will debut.