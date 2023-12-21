BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twin Petrels Seltzer Company, located on Niagara Street, will close at the end of the year.

Twin Petrels has been at its current location on Niagara Street since February 2021, serving up seltzers, cocktails and food.

“Twin Petrels Seltzer Co’s name was a nod to my 4-year-old twin daughters who are my top priority and unfortunately, owning and operating a full service restaurant and brewery (along with other businesses) has not quite fit with that at this time, and has taken a toll on our family,” owner Katrina Piechowicz said on Instagram. “We are so proud of the beautiful space that we built and hope that it can continue on in some form in the future.”

Regular business hours will continue until the end of the year until doors close.