Two admit to killing man outside home on Newton Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men have admitted to their roles in the fatal shooting of Jerry Bonilla Matos.

In August 2020, Michael Santiago, 23, and Hector Sanchez, 30, shot 38-year-old Matos multiple times outside a home on Newton Street, killing him at the scene.

When the two are sentenced for first-degree manslaughter in April, they could spend up to 25 years in prison. Currently, they’re being held without bail.